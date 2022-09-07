Definity becomes the first Canadian P&C insurer to transition to cloud-based technologies

Definity Financial Corporation and Guidewire announced that Definity has transitioned the economical digital broker offering, Vyne, and its digital direct platform, Sonnet, to the latest cloud-based technologies.

As the first Canadian P&C insurer to have its core insurance platform use Guidewire Cloud capabilities, Definity expects to be positioned well to continue to scale its business, enhance the quality of service, and innovate with agility.

The transition to cloud-based services is expected to give Definity early access to products, features, capabilities, and broader connectivity with insurtech ecosystems with minimal interruption to brokers and customers.

Advertisement

“At Definity, we are focused on being Canada’s leading digital insurer poised for sustainable growth and profitability,” said Tatjana Lalkovic, SVP and CIO, Definity. “Modernizing our core infrastructure brings opportunity for agility, scale, and innovation alongside Guidewire’s partner ecosystem.”