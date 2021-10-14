Danfoss recognizes Sheridan College with 2020 EnVisioneer of the Year award

October 13, 2021 Maryam Farag

Danfoss has named Sheridan College in Oakville, Ont., as its 11th EnVisioneer of the Year.

Sheridan College is using pre-engineered, factory-built Energy Transfer Stations (ETS) from Danfoss in its recently upgraded district heating system.

The annual EnVisioneer of the Year award competition recognizes North American original equipment manufacturers, building owners, municipalities, contractors and end users that have introduced a new product, opened a new facility or invested in a building or system upgrade in the past 18 months using Danfoss products or solutions to realize energy and environmental savings.

In 2016, Sheridan College began a three-year project to decommission its nearly 50-year-old steam plant that served six of its buildings with a new third-generation hot water district heating system, capable of serving centralized heat to the entire campus. It elected to utilize energy transfer stations — the interconnected system of heat exchangers, valves, pumps, programmable controller, piping and controllers that takes the central heat and transfers it into individual buildings — engineered and built by Danfoss.

“Our old steam plant was experiencing more than 65 per cent heat loss throughout the system,” said Herbert Sinnock, Director – Sustainability, Sheridan College. “By converting to a hot water system, we have reduced our annual natural gas consumption by more than 280,000m3 — which equates to an annual carbon reduction of 530 Tons. And we expect to further increase energy savings as we optimize and expand the system throughout the upcoming heating seasons. Plus, the Energy Transfer Stations from Danfoss allow for intelligent, granular control of the individual building supply water temperatures, delta T, and flow for both heating and domestic hot water.”

“This is the first time we’ve presented our EnVisioneer of the Year award to an end user for their success in implementing new district heating technology,” said John Galyen, President – North America, Danfoss. “Danfoss has been engineering district energy systems and technologies for global installations for more than 80 years, but the potential in the North American market has only recently begun emerging and is greatest in campus and microgrid environments. District heating offers tremendous opportunity to look beyond the component or building to even greater levels of energy efficiency and decarbonization.”