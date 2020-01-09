CPDC’s radiopharmaceutical Hamilton facility gets FDA clearance

HAMILTON — The Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to ship products to the United States.

CPDC makes diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals used for the detection and treatment of diseases such as cancer. Also called molecular imaging probes, contrast agents, tracers or radiotherapeutics, they contain a radioactive isotope.

The Hamilton facility was inspected by the FDA in July.

The CPDC , founded in 2008, is a not-for profit company located at McMaster University.