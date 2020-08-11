Circa acquires Calgary manufacturer of rugged wireless devices

CALGARY — Circa Enterprises Inc. is acquiring most of the assets of Teletics Inc., a Calgary manufacturer and supplier of fully monitored, rugged wireless voice devices for $322,000.

The Teletics business will operate as a separate product line within Circa’s telecom segment.

Circa is a Calgary-based manufacturer of equipment for the telecommunication, electrical utility, and construction industries.

It said Teletics’s cloud-based software platform will be integrated with the Circa Guardian product line to add wireless connectivity and provide remote monitoring with alarm and event notification capabilities. This will expand Circa’s presence in the IoT space.

Teletics designs, manufactures and supplies fully monitored wireless analogue, VoIP and WiFi devices designed to withstand harsh environments and climates. Its products have been deployed in oil drilling rigs, utility substation metering locations, chemical plants and industrial sites.