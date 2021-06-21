Chevrolet Covers Cost of Home EV Charge Outlet

Chevrolet Canada will be covering the cost of the standard installation of a Level 2 (240-volt) charging home outlet, for customers who buy or lease a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV or Bolt EV. The offer is for June 1 to December 31, 2021, and the vehicle has to be purchased from a Chevrolet Bolt EV dealer in Canada.

Named, Charged By Chevrolet, the home installation option, gives customers access charging at home by using the available Dual Level Charge Cord (standard on 2022 Bolt EUV and to be available for purchase on 2022 Bolt EV). With the setup, there is no need for a charging station, as the cable is plugged directly into the plug.

“This is another step to make EV ownership easier and more accessible to everyone,” said Laura Pacey, Brand Director, Chevrolet Canada. “We understand the ability to conveniently charge at home or on the go plays heavily into a customer’s decision to purchase an EV and we’re providing the access to solutions to simplify the EV experience for all Canadians.”

According to Chevrolet, the Dual Level Charge Cord (240V 32 amp charging cord) gets 41 km per hour of charge on the Bolt EV, and 40km on the Bolt EUV.

Advertisment

Customers do not need Level 2 charging capability installed, as they already have it or do not want it, will get a $750 FLO public charging credit.

Chevrolet has sold over 13,000 Bolt EV sales in Canada since its introduction.