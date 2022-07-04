Canadian Government invests in Toronto solar company

The Government of Canada is investing $4 million into Clear Blue Technologies. As a result, the company will be able to expand into new global markets and over 90 jobs will be created.

Clear Blue is a woman-led company based in Toronto that provides sustainable, off-grid solar and hybrid power systems to remotely monitor and control devices such as streetlights, security and traffic cameras, and telecommunications through cloud-based technology and software platforms.

“This announcement is great news for both the Toronto region and Canada’s cleantech economy,” said Michael Coteau, Member of Parliament for Don Valley East. “This FedDev Ontario investment is helping to create over 90 jobs locally while also providing a clean, reliable power source to countries around the world.”

This investment, will allow the company to scale production capacity to meet growing global demand with telecom companies, increase marketing and sales activities and develop and support the commercialization of its new clean energy product, Pico-Grid.