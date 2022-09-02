Blackline Safety announces connected safety program

Blackline Safety announced a $2 million deal with Coventry, England-based Severn Trent Water, for connected personal gas detection devices to protect its employees and support digital transformation.

“The value of real-time cloud-connected data, paired with scalable technology that adapts to changing work environments, allows Blackline to continue to see strong adoption of our connected safety solutions across the water and wastewater industry, providing water and wastewater services to over 26.6 million customers – almost 40 per cent of the population of the UK,” said Julian Jarvis, UK zone manager, Blackline Safety.

Blackline Safety will protect more than 10,000 workers across six of the 12 UK water and wastewater authorities that now use Blackline’s technology.

Severn Trent began the deployment of the first 1,650 Blackline G7c wearable devices. The water authority will soon replace their existing gas detection units with more than 2,600 Blackline Safety G7c wearable devices and associated services.

Advertisement

Blackline’s G7 lone worker and personal gas detection devices detect gas hazards, instantly notify workers and managers in real time, enable contact tracing and corrective action to be taken to mitigate future incidents.

The three-year investment, secured via Blackline Verwood, UK-based distribution partner Breathe Safety, includes an option to extend for an additional five years of service.