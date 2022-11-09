BlackBerry strengthens cybersecurity platform

BlackBerry Limited enhancement capabilities include increased data context for zero-trust network access and faster operations.

“BlackBerry is focused on delivering solutions that help businesses safeguard their sensitive data, solve challenges and stay on top of a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape,” said Billy Ho, executive vice-president, security products, BlackBerry. “These new capabilities further strengthen our end-to-end approach to cybersecurity that’s deeply rooted in the advanced intelligence of our Cylance platform, which time and again has been proven to identify and stop attacks before they can even start.”

BlackBerry UEM’s allows access to APIs that offer reduced administrative overhead. BlackBerry UEM will also offer greater eSIM integration. Updates across triage and analysis workflows provide an improved experience that reduces operational burden, improves investigation speed, and lowers the total cost of ownership.