$7M FedDev investment drives world-class test environment in Ottawa

OTTAWA — FedDev Ontario has invested $7 million in Invest Ottawa to bring build capabilities to Area X.O in Ottawa, a world-class test environment that enables researchers, entrepreneurs and businesses to develop mobility, autonomy and connectivity.

Invest Ottawa is collaborating with the city and industry to implement advanced network technologies at the test sites, as well as an additive manufacturing (3D printing) platform for specialized prototyping.

The project includes a new, fully equipped mobile command centre that can bring a secure network to any location, without external connectivity. This supports rural innovation by allowing small- and medium-sized enterprises in smaller communities to test and validate their solutions at their own location. The project also creates a cybersecurity innovation lab to help SMEs proactively identify vulnerabilities and enhance security of their technologies.

The non-repayable FedDev Ontario contribution will leverage nearly $10 million in new communications technology and expertise from industry partners, including Blackberry QNX, Nokia and Ericsson Canada.