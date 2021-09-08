Schneider Electric supports IUCN World Congress to fight biodiversity loss

September 8, 2021 Maryam Farag

Schneider Electric is supporting the work of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to preserve the diversity of the world’s natural ecosystems, by attending the IUCN World Conservation Congress, taking place September 3-11.

The IUCN Congress in Marseille, France, is an environmental milestone ahead of the United Nations conferences on biodiversity and climate, to be held in Kunming and Glasgow in the coming months, and brings together private and public sector stakeholders to drive action on the most pressing environmental and sustainability challenges.

Schneider Electric, which was named the world’s most sustainable corporation by Corporate Knights Global 100 Index in January 2021, has long been committed to ensuring how companies can promote circularity, protect biodiversity and fight climate change through interrelated and interdependent actions for a nature-positive future.

Schneider Electric released its first end-to-end biodiversity footprint assessment in 2020, by using the Global Biodiversity Score developed by CDC Biodiversité.

Schneider’s Sustainability Essentials 2021-2025 program oversees the global implementation of conservation initiatives, with over 300 Schneider sites recently taking part in activities to restore ecosystems as part of World Environment Day.

“Our sustainability program combines climate action with nature conservation and circular business initiatives across Schneider’s global operations, through our wider business ecosystem and with a community of expert partners,” said Olivier Blum, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Schneider Electric. “This engagement ─ based on science-based targets, research, and leading by example ─ drives change faster.”