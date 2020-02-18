Xebec to develop first Canadian RNG infrastructure project

MONTREAL — Xebec Adsorption Inc. and Bähler Biogas Inc. have signed an agreement to develop an integrated facility to process organic waste for the production of renewable natural gas (RNG) and biofertilizer in Quebec.

The companies are not releasing the specific location of the facility pending finalization of details.

The global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration systems based in Montreal said the facility will process over 45,000 tonnes of organic waste per year through an anaerobic digestion process.

This process will produce biogas that is upgraded into renewable natural gas by a turnkey biogas upgrading equipment package supplied by Xebec. The facility will produce more than 150,000 gigajoules of RNG and 7,500 tonnes of biofertilizer annually.

The $28 million plant is expected to be commissioned in early 2021.

The project will sell its RNG under a 20-year off-take agreement at a fixed rate per gigajoule (GJ), and the biofertilizer produced will be sold and distributed to farmers through a major bio-solid management partner.

Bähler Biogas Sherbrooke, Que.-based that provides turnkey project development, including expertise in specialized organic waste processes and building required infrastructure for digesters.