Turkish Airlines initiative to combat climate change

Turkish Airlines, Co2mission program aims to balance the emissions caused by all business trips from the company’s personnel. Guests will be able to fly more environmentally conscious on a voluntary basis.

The program’s website offers portfolio options for carbon offset with environmental and communal benefits such as renewable energy and forestation. Passengers aiming to offset the emission of their flight can do so by contributing their desired amount to the project portfolio of their choice, thus purchasing an emission reduction certification accredited by United Nations. The passenger contributions will be used to support the projects accredited by VCS and Gold Standard and can submit their third-party evaluation and reviews without any cuts by Turkish Airlines.

“We are continuing to take the initiative to combat climate change, which stands at the forefront of today’s global problems,” said Dr. Ahmet Bolat, chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Turkish Airlines. “Soon, we will add another to our sustainability focused projects which are proving themselves with successful results.

“The projects supported by the carbon offset program will also show our heartfelt commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The decision to implement this program is the result of our desire to conduct all our operations responsibly. I am sure that our passengers will also show great interest in the program with the knowledge that all of us are responsible for this beautiful world we share.”