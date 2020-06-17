Transdev Canada adds 27 electric school buses to its Quebec fleet

BROSSARD, Que. — Transdev Canada is investing almost $4.5 million in its electric school bus fleet with the Lion Electric – Canada, a manufacturer of electric buses based in Saint Jerome, Que.

The France-based global transportation company is adding 27 electric buses to its fleet for a total of 31, which will be added to its school transport networks in September in Quebec’s Estrie and Montérégie region.

Transdev’s Canadian operation, based in Brossard, Que., plans to electrify 100% of its Quebec school buses by 2025.

The deal is supported by a electric bus program, part of the Québec government’s 2015-2020 Transportation Electrification Action Plan.

Transdev intends to have a fleet of 1,200 electric buses powered by batteries, and batteries with hydrogen fuel cells, by the end of the year.