The Government of Alberta is investing in carbon capture projects

Over $40 million will be invested in 11 projects focused on advancing Alberta’s global leadership in carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS). The investment is on behalf of The Government of Alberta through Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA).

If successful, these projects could lead to over $20 billion in capital expenditures, create thousands of jobs, and reduce about 24 million tonnes of emissions annually; this is the equivalent of reducing Alberta’s annual industrial emissions by almost 10 per cent.

“We are serious about advancing and commercializing CCUS technologies in this province,” said Sonya Savage, minister of energy. “There’s a reason Alberta has been the host of several world-first commercial projects. Carbon Capture Kickstart is another important investment that will help enhance the competitiveness of our energy sector and strengthen Alberta’s position as a world leader in developing CCUS technologies.”

Advertisement

All funded projects plan to be up and running by 2030.

Kickstart projects include:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Oil Sands CCUS Pathways to Net Zero

ERA funding: $5 million

Project cost: $46.33 million

Fort McMurray, Alberta

Heartland Generation Ltd.

Innovative Integration of Carbon Capture for Clean Power

ERA funding: $5 million

Project cost: $38.37 million​

Lafarge Canada

Exshaw Cement Carbon Capture and Bow Valley Decarbonization

ERA Funding: $5 million

Project cost: $27 million​

Capital Power Corporation

Genesee CCS

ERA funding: $5 million

Project cost: $12.35 million

Strathcona Resources Ltd

Post-Combustion Flue Gas Carbon Capture at Cold Lake Region SAGD Facilities

ERA funding: $5 million

Project cost: $10 million

Entropy Inc.

Athabasca Leismer Carbon Capture

ERA funding: $3.3 million

Project cost: $10.65 million​

Agrium Canada Partnership

Nutrien Redwater Carbon Capture Study

ERA Funding: $3.28 million

Project cost: $12.6 million

ENMAX Energy Corporation

Shepard Energy Centre Carbon Capture Unit FEED Study

ERA funding: $3.06 million

Project cost: $6.11 million

Calgary, Alberta

City of Medicine Hat

Project Clear Horizon

ERA funding: $2.5 million

Project cost: $5 million

Medicine Hat, Alberta

Vault 44.01

Hinton Bioenergy Carbon Capture and Storage Project

ERA funding: $2.49 million

Project cost: $15.58 million​

Suncor Energy Services Inc.

Svante’s CO2 capture process for Suncor’s Fluid Catalytic Cracker

ERA funding: $950,000

Project cost: $9.9 million