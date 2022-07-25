The Government of Alberta is investing in carbon capture projects
Over $40 million will be invested in 11 projects focused on advancing Alberta’s global leadership in carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS). The investment is on behalf of The Government of Alberta through Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA).
If successful, these projects could lead to over $20 billion in capital expenditures, create thousands of jobs, and reduce about 24 million tonnes of emissions annually; this is the equivalent of reducing Alberta’s annual industrial emissions by almost 10 per cent.
“We are serious about advancing and commercializing CCUS technologies in this province,” said Sonya Savage, minister of energy. “There’s a reason Alberta has been the host of several world-first commercial projects. Carbon Capture Kickstart is another important investment that will help enhance the competitiveness of our energy sector and strengthen Alberta’s position as a world leader in developing CCUS technologies.”
All funded projects plan to be up and running by 2030.
Kickstart projects include:
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
Oil Sands CCUS Pathways to Net Zero
ERA funding: $5 million
Project cost: $46.33 million
Fort McMurray, Alberta
Heartland Generation Ltd.
Innovative Integration of Carbon Capture for Clean Power
ERA funding: $5 million
Project cost: $38.37 million
Lafarge Canada
Exshaw Cement Carbon Capture and Bow Valley Decarbonization
ERA Funding: $5 million
Project cost: $27 million
Capital Power Corporation
Genesee CCS
ERA funding: $5 million
Project cost: $12.35 million
Strathcona Resources Ltd
Post-Combustion Flue Gas Carbon Capture at Cold Lake Region SAGD Facilities
ERA funding: $5 million
Project cost: $10 million
Entropy Inc.
Athabasca Leismer Carbon Capture
ERA funding: $3.3 million
Project cost: $10.65 million
Agrium Canada Partnership
Nutrien Redwater Carbon Capture Study
ERA Funding: $3.28 million
Project cost: $12.6 million
ENMAX Energy Corporation
Shepard Energy Centre Carbon Capture Unit FEED Study
ERA funding: $3.06 million
Project cost: $6.11 million
Calgary, Alberta
City of Medicine Hat
Project Clear Horizon
ERA funding: $2.5 million
Project cost: $5 million
Medicine Hat, Alberta
Vault 44.01
Hinton Bioenergy Carbon Capture and Storage Project
ERA funding: $2.49 million
Project cost: $15.58 million
Suncor Energy Services Inc.
Svante’s CO2 capture process for Suncor’s Fluid Catalytic Cracker
ERA funding: $950,000
Project cost: $9.9 million
