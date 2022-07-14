Tafisa Canada plant dedicated to Lummia panel production

Tafisa Canada confirms a total of $62 million in investments to its facilities in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, dedicated to the production of lacquered panels called Lummia. After a $28 million investment, Tafisa officially inaugurated its 70,000 square feet plant and announced new investments of $34 million to expand its main plant.

To carry out this project, Tafisa received the support of various agencies including, Natural Resources Canada through its Investments in Forest Industry Transformation program, Ministry of Forests: Wildlife and Parks, Town of Lac-Mégantic and Investissement Québec through its Essor Program.

“The Government of Canada is pleased to be providing $4 million in investment for this innovative project in partnership with Tafisa,” said The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of natural resources. “This represents an investment in jobs, clean growth and innovative forest technologies and products in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, and across Canada.”

Advertisement

Tafisa is also expanding its main plant, a project that calls for additional investments of $34 million. The installation of a sixth TFL production line and the expansion of the finished product warehouse.

The new production line will be in operation in the fall of 2023 and will increase the proportion of panels that will be laminated with the ability to produce decorative panels with two-sided synchronized embossing texture, improve internal flows and service reliability to North America.