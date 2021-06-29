Production Accelerated for BrightDrop EV600

June 29, 2021 Mario Cywinski

General Motors will end production of the Chevrolet Equinox at its CAMI Assembly plant in April 2022.

The Ingersoll, Ontario plant will now have an accelerated timetable for converting, and will be able to double the units of the BrightDrop EV600 light commercial vehicle built in its first year of production.

“We are ramping up our support for BrightDrop production at CAMI to serve the growing market for electric delivery solutions,” said Scott Bell, President and Managing Director, GM Canada. “CAMI will play a key role in GM’s vision for a zero emissions future.”

EV600 production will move to CAMI in November 2022 following plant retooling. CAMI BrightDrop production will go to two shifts in 2023 and depending on market conditions, three shifts in 2024.

BrightDrop will begin initial production of EV600 later this year. BrightDrop equipment will be moved to Ingersoll after production of the Equinox ends, reducing time for plant changeover.