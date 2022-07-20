Opalia achieves multiple cultured dairy milestones

CULT Food Science portfolio company Opalia has replaced fetal bovine serum (FBS) from its process of making non-animal dairy. This allows it to reduce the cost and risk of manufacturing cell-based milk. Montreal-based, Opalia is the first Canadian company to produce cow milk from mammary cells.

“We are 100 per cent focused on manufacturing a dairy product that negates any potential harm to animals and eliminates the massive environmental impact of traditional dairy products and production, therefore the breakthrough replacement of FBS for Opalia’s products is exciting,” said Jennifer Cote, CEO, Opalia. “We are excited to be one step closer to upscaling production of our cell-based milk and to engage with downstream partners that are interested in commercialization of our milk.”

In early 2021, Opalia achieved proof-of-concept by making milk through an artificial mammary duct as evidenced by both protein and lipid production through a process that involves mammary cell isolation and proliferation, genetic engineering, mammary gland reproduction and milk synthesis.

Opalia is now making progress in acquiring stakeholders, information technology systems, and organizational structures to serve people who want to consume dairy sustainably and ethically.