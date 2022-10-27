Ontario invests in manufacturers creating 50 new jobs

The Ontario government is investing over $24 million in four companies in Southwestern Ontario to boost local manufacturing and create 52 jobs. As part of the investment, the government is providing each company with $500,000 in funding through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, for a total of $2 million in support.

Arvaspring, a family-owned company in Middlesex, is investing $5 million to build a poultry-processing facility to be able to export to other markets, while continuing to meet local demand for products. Eight new jobs will be created through this project.

Sante Manufacturing, a manufacturer of health and beauty products in Aylmer, is investing $7.5 million to vertically integrate their operations. With this project, Sante Manufacturing will create 15 new jobs.

Idol Core Industries creates sustainable solutions for plastic products using compostable materials, mainly for the agricultural industry. The company is investing $5.1 million to relocate and expand manufacturing operations in Kingsville. Idol Core Industries’ expansion will create 10 new jobs.

MC3 Manufacturing is a machine tool and stamping conveyor systems manufacturer that produces and installs conveyor systems. The company is investing $6.8 million to build a facility in Kingsville that will house a robotic powder coat painting system. MC3 will create 19 new jobs through this expansion.

The program provides cost-shared funding to businesses, municipalities and economic development organizations.