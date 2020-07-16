Nexii is building three new green construction plants

VANCOUVER — Nexii Building Solutions Inc. is opening three new manufacturing plants for its green construction technology across North America to meet customer demand.

The Vancouver manufacturer said full-scale plants representing an investment of $75 million will be built in Alberta and Toronto, and Hazleton, Pa. It has a fully operational plant in Moose Jaw, Sask., with a second production facility in Squamish, BC under construction.

Once operational, the production facilities will create up to 450 full-time skilled jobs that will advance clean tech building and construction innovations.

Nexii uses a patented material called Nexiite that replaces concrete, and precision manufacturing technology to rapidly assemble high-quality, sustainable buildings.

The company, which has complete 10 building projects, said it is entering into licensed manufacturing agreements with local businesses in to grow the company quickly and manufacture building products at scale.



Alberta plant will be operational in the second quarter next year and capable of producing more than 4 million square feet of building panels annually.

Pennsylvania’s plant will be operational in in the first quarter next year and will produce more than 8 million square feet of building panels.



Toronto’s plant will be operation in the second quarter next year will be able to produce more than 8 million square feet of building panels.