Magna to engineer and build off road electric vehicle for industrial group Ineos
Magna International Inc. says it will engineer and build electric off-road vehicles for U.K.-based industrial conglomerate Ineos Group Ltd.
Aurora, Ont.-based Magna says the contract will see it produce the vehicles at its facility in Graz, Austria with a 2026 expected start.
Magna began working with Ineos in 2018 to engineer its first vehicle, a 4×4 fossil-fuel powered vehicle called the Grenadier.
The automotive company already produces several models at the Graz plant, including Jaguar and Fisker electric vehicles, and has drawn speculation as being a potential producer for an Apple Inc. car thought to be in development.
Magna is also working to increase its EV-related production in Canada, announcing in February a $471 million investment across six Ontario locations to expand its EV parts capacity.
Ineos is a chemical company with some $65 billion in annual revenues operating in 29 countries that has branched into consumer goods through its auto division as well as a hygiene and clothing brand.
