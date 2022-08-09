Kingston East Community Centre receives green energy investment

The city of Kingston announced $464,184 in federal funding for green energy retrofits to the Kingston East Community Centre.

“Thank you to the federal government for investing in green energy retrofits at the Kingston East Community Centre,” said His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston. “Kingston City Council is committed to demonstrating leadership on climate action. This building will be enjoyed by the community for decades to come, and we can rest assured that it’s also been built to be sustainable and energy efficient for its lifetime.”

Funding will support the installation of a solar energy system which will allow the facility to improve its energy efficiency by over 82 per cent.