Interplex commits to sustainability

Interplex released its Global Sustainability Report 2021 outlining its efforts to attain maximum energy optimization, increase the share of renewable energy, improve water conservation, and reduce waste and sourcing responsibly.

It has lowered its CO2 intensity by 11 per cent by switching to LED lights in 93 per cent of its facilities. Interplex also installed photovoltaic panels in 12 per cent of them, generating 3,165 MWh of solar power, which offsets 2.1 per cent of the company’s annual electricity. Interplex has now attained a CDP Climate Change rating C.

In addition, 91 per cent of Interplex manufacturing plants have gained ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental management systems, and the company aims to achieve certification across 100 per cent of plants by FY2023.

In 2021, Interplex became a WASH Pledge signatory and the company’s efforts to improve water efficiency since 2019 has resulted in a 37 per cent reduction in its global water usage across all facilities, resulting in an improvement on CDP Water rating from C to B.

“I am especially proud of our latest product innovations – the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bipolar Plates and Cell-PLX – both part of our Energy Solution business,” said Alessandro Perrotta, CEO, Interplex. “These examples will help our customers transition to cleaner forms of transportation.”

Read the full report here: https://interplex.com