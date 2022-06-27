Innio 2021 sustainability report shows its path to net zero

Innio published its 2021 sustainability report, Together Towards Zero, which defines the company’s performance in meeting environmental, social, and governance ESG goals.

Innio set sustainability targets in three focus areas: low carbon and circular products, resilient supply chain and manufacturing, and responsible operations and social responsibility.

New engines come with a “ready for H2” option, these models operate with up to 20 per cent volume hydrogen and can be retrofitted to 100 per cent H2 operation in the future. All Type 4 series engines are offered for 100 per cent H2 operations. As of 2025, the entire Jenbacher product line is expected to be rolled out with 100 per cent hydrogen operation.

“Innio’s 2021 sustainability report summarizes a year filled with sustainability and ESG initiatives, collaboration, and progress,” said Marcin Kawa, vice-president sustainability, Innio. “This report is the next milestone in our journey as we move Together Towards Zero. I’m happy to be part of a team that is so passionate about making a difference while building transparency and trust among our stakeholders worldwide.”