Innergex acquires six operating wind farms in the US

LONGUEUIL, Que. — Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has acquired six operating wind farms in Elmore County, Idaho for $77.3 million from Terna Energy SA.

The six 23-megawatt wind farms, Cold Springs, Desert Meadow, Hammett Hill, Mainline, Ryegrass and Two Ponds have a total installed capacity of 138 megawatts.

The Mountain Air wind farms are equipped with a total of 60 Siemens wind turbines that are all connected to a common substation.

All wind farms have power purchase agreements with Idaho Power Co. for 100% of its capacity over a remaining period of approximately 12.5 years.

Innergex is an independent renewable power producer that develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms and solar farms in Canada, the US, France and Chile.