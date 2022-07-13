Incentives program launched for medium and heavy duty ZEVs

As part of #EVWeek in Canada, an incentive program for medium and heavy duty zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) has launched. The four-year, nearly $550 million program, will help businesses and communities across the country make the switch to ZEVs.

“Helping Canadian businesses and communities make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle is win-win-win: it keeps our air clean, helps people save money on fuel, all while positioning Canada as a leader on building and powering these vehicles,” said The Honourable Omar Alghabra, minister of transport. “Today’s announcement is about making sure that Canadian businesses and leaders of our communities have the options they need to transform their fleets to zero-emission vehicles.”

The program will provide purchase incentives worth approximately 50 per cent of the price difference between an electric vehicle and a traditional vehicle.

These incentives will be: applicable to purchase or lease commercial, medium and heavy-duty ZEVs, such as the Ford e-Transit cargo van, the Karsan e-Jest shuttle, the Lion8 vocational truck, the Volvo VNR-electric tractor truck, and other eligible vehicles, worth up to $200,000. There is also an option to be combined with other provincial or territorial incentives to make these vehicles more affordable.