Honda Enters BEV SUV Ring with Prologue

Honda has entered the growing SUV battery-electric vehicle market, with the Prologue, set to debut in early 2024.

“The Honda Prologue is our first volume BEV that will be a catalyst to our ongoing path to electrification and our global goal of a zero emissions future,” said Jean Marc Leclerc, President and CEO, Honda Canada. “The Prologue is a battery-electric SUV that will provide our Canadian customers with what they expect from Honda; an exciting, reliable, safe and fun to drive vehicle.”

A BEV Acura SUV is also slated to be introduced in 2024. Prologue and the Acura BEV SUV are steps towards the company’s goal of having all its vehicles be zero emission in North America by 2040.

Both vehicles will use Honda’s global EV platform with Ultium batteries, which are based a partnership with General Motors. Honda also plans to launch a series of EVs in the future based on its e:Architecture.

Before the Prologue arrives, Honda is planning to introduce hybrid-electric systems to more of its models.

For more information visit: https://www.honda.ca/en/future-vehicles/prologue.