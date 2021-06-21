Government of Canada Launches Clean Fuels Fund

The Clean Fuels Fund was officially launched by the Government of Canada, with a call for proposals for projects that will help to increase Canada’s capacity to produce clean fuels.

The $1.5-billion fund was announced by The Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, during the World Hydrogen Technologies Convention.

“Clean fuels lower emissions, create jobs, increase our competitiveness and help us reach our climate goals,” said O’Regan. “The Clean Fuels Fund is how we get to net-zero by 2050.”

The fund is also set to support the building of new, or expanding existing clean fuel production facilities (hydrogen, renewable diesel, synthetic fuels, renewable natural gas and sustainable aviation fuel). It will also support feasibility and front-end engineering and design studies.

Advertisment

“Using cleaner fuels to power our homes, buildings and vehicles will reduce emissions and grow Canada’s clean fuels industry at a time when the global market for clean solutions is rapidly expanding,” said The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. “The new Clean Fuels Fund, in combination with the Clean Fuel Standard, will create jobs, grow our economy and build a healthier future for our children and grandchildren.