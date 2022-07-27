Government of Canada invests in low-carbon processes and products

FedDev Ontario is supporting an investment of $3 million for Lambton College of Applied Arts and Technology, in partnership with Fanshawe College, Mohawk College and Loyalist College, to establish the Canadian Bio-Cleantech Applied Research Network (CBARN).

The CBARN will provide research, technical and commercialization support to 65 southern Ontario-based early- stage SMEs in the bio-cleantech sector, leading to the development of 80 technologies, processes or products and supporting over 110 jobs.

The CBARN network will provide companies with access to all partnering colleges’ applied research and technical expertise to develop and improve products and technologies that are commercially viable, grow their business and diversify the skillsets of their workforce.

“Through this collaboration, Lambton College, in partnership with Fanshawe, Mohawk and Loyalist colleges are creating a network of opportunity for bio-based SMEs and a diverse pool of entrepreneurs to access critical support in the Sarnia, London, Hamilton and Belleville regions,” said Peter Fragiskatos, parliamentary secretary to the minister of national revenue and member of parliament for London North centre. “Timely access to specialized experts and equipment through the CBARN network and Ontario’s post-secondary institutions will be a key support for helping these companies fully commercialize their products and bring them to market sooner.”