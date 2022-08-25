Government of Canada invests in Toronto aerospace hub

FedDev Ontario announced an investment of over $2.6 million for Downsview Aerospace Innovation & Research (DAIR). This investment will help improve the aerospace sector’s overall environmental footprint by funding projects that will support a greener future and will help SMEs enhance operations to meet customer needs and become more competitive in the global supply chain.

“Small- and medium-sized aerospace businesses have an important role to play in southern Ontario’s economic recovery, which is why the Government of Canada is committed to supporting them and protecting the thousands of workers this sector employs,” said The Honourable Helena Jaczek, minister responsible for FedDev Ontario. “Organizations like Downsview Aerospace Innovation & Research are helping strengthen our region’s future economy, while working towards greening Canada’s aerospace sector.”

With this investment, the organization will support sustainable aviation with the launch of the Green Fund, a program to help the commercialization of projects and processes that will reduce the environmental footprint of the aerospace sector. DAIR will launch a Supplier Development Initiative, which will improve the capabilities of 16 SMEs in the region, advancing them in the local and global aerospace supply chain.