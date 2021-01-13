General Motors New Brand Identity

General Motors has created a new brand identity that focuses on electric vehicles, and brings forth a new company logo.

“This was a project our team took so personally, not just for ourselves but for the 164,000 employees this logo represents,” said Sharon Gauci, Executive Director of Global Industrial Design, GM. “At every step we wanted to be intentional and deliberate because this logo signifies creative and innovative thinking across the global General Motors family.”

As part of the change, GM has a new marketing campaign of “Everybody In”, focusing on three themes:

-Exciting a new generation of buyers and accelerating EV adoption;

-Demonstrating GM’s EV leadership, which includes the investment of $27 billion in EV and AV products through 2025, and the launches of 30 new EVs globally by the end of 2025; and

-Highlighting the range, performance and flexibility of the Ultium platform.

Ultium will be the foundation for GM’s next-generation EV lineup, powering vehicles, including the GMC HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ. The platform will be capable of ranges of 450 miles on a full charge, and is capable of 0-60 mph times of three seconds on some models.

“GM has the talent, technology and ambition to advance a safer world for all, help reduce emissions and accelerate toward our all-electric future,” said Deborah Wahl, GM global chief marketing officer. “‘Everybody In’ demonstrates our intent to lead, while inviting others – policymakers, partners, individuals – to play an active role in moving society forward, whether that’s helping to expand infrastructure, advocating for progress in their communities, or simply taking an EV for a test drive to learn about the benefits of EV ownership.”

