EV fast-chargers now open at 16 ONroute locations

Electric vehicle drivers can now charge at 16 ONroute locations along highways 401 and 400 following an agreement between Ivy Charging Network, ONroute and its partners (Canadian Tire Corporation, the Ministry of Transportation and Natural Resources Canada).

Each of Ivy’s ONroute Charge and Go locations have two to four chargers, with the possibility of further expansion, supporting all current EV models.

“This milestone will greatly benefit current and future electric vehicle owners in Ontario by providing convenient, public access to fast and reliable charging,” said Caroline Mulroney, minister of transportation. “Our government’s plan to build Ontario includes infrastructure that will support a greener future for Ontario drivers and further strengthen Ontario’s electric vehicle industry.”