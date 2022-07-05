EV charging network to expand in Ontario and Quebec

Baseload Power is set to install 31 Level 2 EV chargers and 67 fast chargers across Ontario and Quebec, after an investment of $3.5 million from The Government of Canada.

“Baseload Power is excited and appreciative of the opportunity to expand our EV charging network in Ontario and Quebec,” said Jonathan Sandler, president, Baseload Power. “Our mission is to increase the accessibility of EV infrastructure to make the transition from gas to electric vehicles more attainable for drivers, and with NRCan’s support, we’re doing just that.”

Funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, all chargers will be available by November 2022. The total project is more than $10.5 million.