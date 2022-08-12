Emissions Reduction Alberta’s technology roadmap

Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) implemented a technology roadmap to guide the direction of its investments and advances short-and long-term technologies to help the province realize its environmental and economic goals.

ERA’s Technology Roadmap articulates the pathways that will enable Alberta to have a competitive economy that delivers sustainable environmental outcomes, attract investment, and is contributing to a lower carbon world.

“The need for innovative technology solutions to achieve both economic prosperity and deep GHG reductions has never been greater,” said Justin Riemer, CEO, ERA. “Our opportunity is to have a range of technologies deployed as quickly as possible. ERA is helping to making this happen.”

The most significant change made to the TRM is the focus on cross-cutting technology areas of investment that can be adapted and deployed across industrial operations, including carbon sequestration, circular economy, energy efficiency, future fuels, and industrial transformation.