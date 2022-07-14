Electrovaya receives US patent for Lithium-Ion Electrode

Electrovaya announced the receipt of a US patent for a unique battery electrode microstructure of active and non-active materials.

“This patent covers some unique attributes of battery electrodes made through Electrovaya’s proprietary NMP-free technology,” said Dr. Raj DasGupta, CEO, Electrovaya. “This potentially allows for thicker electrodes to be produced with higher performance and energy density. This technology could be especially impactful when paired with very high energy density anode materials like lithium metal or silicon-based materials for next generation lithium ion batteries.”

The US Patent number is US11,355,744B2 and is titled Lithium-Ion battery electrode with uniformly dispersed electrode, binder and conductive additive. The characteristics of non-NMP produced lithium-ion electrode that enables higher energy density lithium-ion batteries.

Advertisement

“The Electrovaya technology allows for electrodes to be produced without the use of toxic NMP solvents, thereby providing an environmentally friendly manufacturing process.” said Dr. DasGupta.