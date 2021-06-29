Electrify Canada Debuts Plug&Charge

June 29, 2021 Mario Cywinski

Electrify Canada has introduced Plug&Charge payment technology, which allows electric vehicle charging by simply plugging in the charger.

To use Plug&Charge, drivers will need to have a capable vehicle, register online, and add a payment method. Upon arrival at the station, and plugging in the charger, it communicates with the vehicle, and identifies, authenticates, authorizes and bills the customer for the session.

“Besides the obvious environmental reasons to make the switch to an electric vehicle, innovative technologies like Plug&Charge make it even more compelling to drive electric,” said Rob Barrosa, Senior Director of Sales, Business Development and Marketing, Electrify Canada. “With a Plug&Charge account, you simply plug in your EV and the charger handles the financial transaction for an easy and seamless experience, which makes it even more seamless than filling up at the pump.”

The system is available on all Electrify Canada chargers in Canada, for EVs that offer the technology, which currently includes the 2021 Porsche Taycan. Other EVs with the feature are expected later in 2021.