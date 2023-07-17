Plant.ca

Electric vehicle company Lion Electric raising US$142 million to fund growth

The Canadian Press   

Business Operations Sustainability Automotive

Photo: Lion Electric.

MONTREAL _ Electric vehicle maker Lion Electric Co. has raised about US$142 million to help fund its growth including expansion projects in Mirabel, Que., and Joliet, Ill.

The company says the financings include the issuance of US$74 million in senior unsecured convertible debentures to a group of subscribers including Investissement Quebec, Fonds de solidarite des travailleurs du Quebec and Fondaction.

Lion Electric is also issuing C$90 million in senior secured non-convertible debentures to a group of subscribers led by Mach Group and the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation as well as 22.5 million common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of C$2.81 per share.

Shares in the company were up 22 cents, or eight per cent, at C$3 in afternoon trading Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Advertisement

Lion Electric designs and builds all-electric trucks, buses and minibuses.

It says it plans to use the cash raised to fund working capital, strengthen its financial position and pursue its growth strategy.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Lion Electric swings to US$2.1M profit in Q1 as sales surge with vehicle deliveries
Autobus Seguin orders 55 electric school buses from Lion Electric
Lion Electric receives order for 200 all electric buses from Langs Bus Lines
Demers Ambulances and Lion Electric launch all-electric ambulance