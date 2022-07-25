Desert Mountain Energy hydrogen production agreement with Bean Earth

Desert Mountain Energy (DME) entered into an agreement with Beam Earth to cooperate and define the commercial possibilities of sulphur-free hydrogen discoveries. This agreement will encompass Arizona and expanded into other jurisdictions.

“We look forward to working with a like-minded company that, by design, is also seeking to follow innovative design and ESG policies,” said Robert Rohlfing, CEO, Desert Mountain Energy. “Beam Earth has extensive expertise in the hydrogen sector and teaming up with them allows DME to stay focused on the production of helium while at the same time monetizing the potential of our sulphur-free hydrogen assets.”