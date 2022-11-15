Coca-Cola Canada is reducing plastic in PET beverage bottles and caps

Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited is in the progress of reducing the amount of plastic in its PET beverage bottles. To date, the company has reduced the amount of virgin plastic it uses by close to 1,800,000 kg in more than 90 per cent of the products it makes, distributes, merchandises, and sells and is now using 11 per cent less virgin plastic across its product packaging.

Coca-Cola shifted all of Sprite and Fresca plastic PET packaging from its green colour to clear. When recycled, the clear PET Sprite and Fresca bottles can be remade into bottles, helping drive a circular economy for plastic.

“We’re working toward a better future together as we grow our business in a way that manages our environmental impacts and makes our employees, customers and communities proud. Reducing the amount of plastic in our beverage bottles is extremely important to us and, while we recognize we still have work to do, we’re pleased with the progress we’re making,” said Stephen du Toit, president and COO, Coca-Cola Canada Bottling. “Even removing small amounts of plastic from one of our already low-weight PET beverage bottles can make a difference.”