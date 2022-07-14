Clean energy support for Indigenous communities in Saskatchewan

The Government of Canada has partnered with Indigenous communities and Indigenous businesses in Saskatchewan to support projects that deliver clean and affordable energy.

Investments of nearly $10 million for five projects in Saskatchewan will help enhance understanding of energy use and support renewable energy technology in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

“Alongside Indigenous climate leaders in Saskatchewan and across the country, we are tackling climate change head-on,” said The Honourable Patty Hadju, minister of Indigenous services and minister responsible for the federal economic. “We are working together to bring green energy to Indigenous communities, to reduce carbon emissions and to protect the environment. By investing in innovative solutions, we are changing the way communities power themselves.”

Projects include: