Claresholm Solar builds largest PV farm in Canada

Claresholm Solar farm has been successfully commissioned and has started daily operation of electricity power generation. China’s leading solar photovoltaic (PV) module brand Astronergy delivered over 180 MWdc ASTRO series PV panels for this solar farm.

The Claresholm Solar farm is located 13 kilometres southeast of Claresholm, Alberta. With a total investment of $200 million, the farm occupies 1,280 acres of agriculture lands and planned an installation of 132 MWac. There have been 455,758 Astronergy PV panels shipped from China to Canada since 2020 to be installed in a fixed-tilt racking structure.

The Claresholm Solar farm is expected to directly reduce CO2 emission of around 149,000 metric tons each year when it starts to work. Approximately 33,000 households nearby can benefit from the renewable power it generated.

Claresholm Solar is a joint venture between Capstone Infrastructure, a renewable energy investment company based in Canada, and Obton, a Danish investment company involved in the development of solar and wind power projects.

“We are pleased to join this project to build the largest solar PV farm so far in Canada,” said Samuel Zhang, vice-president, Astronergy. “We set up a special sales team to follow up the entire process including communications, production, quality control, shipment and installation. We had very good cooperation experience with Capstone Infrastructure.”