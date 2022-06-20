CDPQ invests in Québec engineering firm

June 20, 2022 Monica Ferguson

CDPQ announced a minority stake in the engineering firm Bouthillette Parizeau.

Bouthillette Parizeau specializes in building engineering with a focus on green and sustainable solutions. With projects across Canada, the 600-employee firm works primarily on buildings in the health, education, public, commercial, and multi-residential building segments.

“We have an ambitious strategic plan, and our partnership with the CDPQ is another way for us to achieve our objectives, which are to strengthen our position in Québec, ramp up development across Canada and stand out as a leader in building engineering, from coast to coast,” said Patrick St-Onge, Executive Vice-President, Bouthillette Parizeau. “This alliance will also help us attract talent and, with CDPQ’s vast network, expand opportunities for synergy and networking.”

This transaction is part of the CDPQ’s Ambition ME strategy, which involves supporting medium-sized companies with strong development potential and driving their next stage of growth.