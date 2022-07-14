Canada invests in EV chargers in Nova Scotia

Canada has invested $55,000 for the installation of 20 Level 2 EV chargers in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Southwest Properties Limited contributed another $55,000, bringing the total project cost to $110,000.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, all chargers will be available to Nova Scotians this summer.

“Greening Canada’s transportation sector is a key part of our government’s ambitious climate agenda,” said Andy Fillmore, parliamentary secretary to the minister of innovation, science and industry, member of parliament for Halifax. “We are taking the necessary steps today to ensure that all new light-duty cars and passenger trucks sales in Canada are zero-emission by 2035 as we work to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. This includes generous point-of-sale incentives for electric vehicles and investments in charging stations here in Halifax and across the country.”