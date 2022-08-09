Canada and Manitoba invest in wastewater infrastructure projects

Canada and Manitoba announced more than $34.4 million in funding for 10 wastewater and waste management projects in Manitoba.

Among these projects, a combined federal and provincial contribution of $9.1 million will help expand and upgrade the City of Dauphin’s lagoon system. Work includes constructing and upgrading a lagoon reactor system, building a new sewage treatment facility, and installing new pipes. The project will result in increased capacity to treat and manage wastewater, and to accommodate population growth.

The wastewater treatment system in Neepawa will be expanded to increase capacity to treat and manage wastewater and storm water. The federal and provincial investment of $4.2 million combined involves implementing a Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor system, upgrading the treatment building, and adding a lab.

“Investments in infrastructure stimulate local economies and create jobs for Manitobans, in addition to facilitating municipal growth,” said The Honourable Reg Helwer, minister of labour, consumer protection and government services. “This lagoon expansion and upgrade will significantly improve Dauphin’s wastewater system and support efficiency, sustainability and a cleaner environment in the Parkland region for years to come.”

The Government of Canada is investing over $18.7 million, the Government of Manitoba is providing over $15.6 million, and project proponent contributions total over $12.5 million.