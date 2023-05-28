Boralex announces two storage projects

Boralex Inc. announced two storage projects, totaling 380 MW of nameplate capacity, were selected by the Ontario Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) as part of its Expedited Long-Term Request for Proposals. Boralex and its partners are finalizing the terms of the contract with the IESO.

“Today’s announcement is another significant milestone for Boralex as we look to expand our storage portfolio and meet the growth and diversification objectives of our 2025 strategic plan,” said Patrick Decostre, president and CEO, Boralex. “These projects will help the province of Ontario meet its own energy capacity targets while enabling greater renewable energy development and providing stability to the province’s power system.”

Projects

Hagersville Battery Energy Storage Park is a 300 MW, four-hour duration battery storage project near the Town of Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ont.

Tilbury Battery Storage Project is an 80 MW, four-hour duration battery storage project near existing Hydro One infrastructure in the Municipality of Lakeshore, Ont.

Boralex has partnered with the Six Nations of the Grand River to develop the Hagersville Battery Energy Storage Park and with the Walpole Island First Nation to develop the Tilbury Battery Storage Project.

Commercial operation of these projects is planned for the end of 2025.

“We are pleased to once again partner with Boralex on this exciting new project,” said Matt Jamieson, President/CEO, Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation. “Boralex has maintained a positive working relationship with our organization and understands the importance of doing business with Indigenous communities. We are excited to further expand our energy portfolio and are pleased to continue to pursue a sustainable future for Six Nations and Ontario as a whole.”