BC increases ZEV rebate program

CleanBC Go Electric vehicle rebate program will make ZEVs more affordable; the maximum rebate is being increased to $4,000 up from $3,000 for lower income customers. Combined with the federal government rebates, up to $9,000 in rebates on EVs will now be available in BC.

“We know that the price of zero emission vehicles is an obstacle for many consumers, particularly those on the lower end of the income spectrum,” said Blair Qualey, president and CEO, NCDA. “So, making clean energy vehicles more affordable for those who may need the most help in making the transition is good news.”

Go Electric BC Program’s goal is 100 per cent of all light-duty vehicle sales in the province being ZEVs by 2035.

The NCDA administers the rebate program on behalf of the provincial government. Despite the pandemic and supply chain issues, more than 18,000 rebate transactions were processed last year. In the first quarter of 2022, more than 17 per cent of new vehicle sales were ZEVs.