PLANT

Ballard launches high-power density fuel cell stack for vehicle propulsion

For use in bus, rail, marine, mining, construction and aerospace vehicles, plus stationary power applications.

September 15, 2020   by PLANT STAFF


General
Sustainability
Technology
Automotive
Construction
Manufacturing
Transportation
Audi
Ballard
FCgen-HP
Fuel-cell
manufacturing

VANCOUVER —  Ballard Power Systems has launched a fuel cell stack that will power a range of light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles with a high-power density of 4.3 kilowatts per litre.

The Burnaby, BC hydrogen fuel cell innovator said the FCgen-HPS is for use in a variety of applications, including bus, rail, marine, mining, construction and aerospace vehicles, plus stationary power applications.

Ballard has signed a non-binding MOUwith AUDI to expand its right to use the FCgen-HPS in all applications, including commercial trucks and passenger cars.

The new fuel cell stack delivers up to a 140 kW maximum power level, with scalability to multiple power blocks; up to 95 degrees C maximum operating temperature, which allows for more efficient and smaller cooling systems;  and -28 degrees C freeze start capability with fast power ramp.

Ballard and AUDI expect to sign definitive agreements in this year formalizing the terms of the MOU.

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Ballard Power Systems unveils next-generation fuel cell stack
Ballard launches enhanced air-cooled fuel cell stack
Ballard PEM fuel cell using 80% less platinum for release this year
Ballard Power gets contract for 102 fuel cell power generation systems

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*