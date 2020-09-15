Ballard launches high-power density fuel cell stack for vehicle propulsion
For use in bus, rail, marine, mining, construction and aerospace vehicles, plus stationary power applications.
General
Sustainability
Technology
Automotive
Construction
Manufacturing
Transportation
Audi
Ballard
FCgen-HP
Fuel-cell
manufacturing
The Burnaby, BC hydrogen fuel cell innovator said the FCgen-HPS is for use in a variety of applications, including bus, rail, marine, mining, construction and aerospace vehicles, plus stationary power applications.
Ballard has signed a non-binding MOUwith AUDI to expand its right to use the FCgen-HPS in all applications, including commercial trucks and passenger cars.
The new fuel cell stack delivers up to a 140 kW maximum power level, with scalability to multiple power blocks; up to 95 degrees C maximum operating temperature, which allows for more efficient and smaller cooling systems; and -28 degrees C freeze start capability with fast power ramp.
Ballard and AUDI expect to sign definitive agreements in this year formalizing the terms of the MOU.
Print this page
Leave a Reply