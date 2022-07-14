Plant.ca

Alliance for Transportation Electrification adds to its board

Louis Tremblay. Photo: CNW Group / Flo

Flo President and CEO Louis Tremblay has been appointed to the board of directors for the Alliance for Transportation Electrification (ATE).

“As Flo continues to expand across the United States, this appointment comes at the perfect time to deepen the collaboration between EV network operators and utilities to develop reliable charging networks built on open standards,” said Tremblay. “I am excited to join the ATE team and look forward to working with our partners in our united mission to accelerate EV adoption.”

Tremblay’s appointment is expected to strengthen the ATE’s ability to build out a charging network with leading uptime and address infrastructure gaps to ease range and time anxiety.

