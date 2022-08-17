Air Canada files first TCFD report

Air Canada issued its first report aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

“We are proud and pleased to release our first TCFD-aligned report, reinforcing Air Canada’s long-standing commitment to transparency on Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) matters, while underscoring our ongoing work towards achieving our long-term goal of net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally by 2050,” said Michael Rousseau, president and CEO, Air Canada. “Our objective is to provide investors and other stakeholders the necessary information to properly evaluate climate impacts and performance. This will also support our business development as we work to decarbonize and transform our industry with positive changes to help protect our planet for our employees, customers and communities, now and well into the future.”

Air Canada’s TCFD report addresses its governance structure, strategies, risk management and practices relating to climate change.