$3.5M in federal funding for green mining in Sudbury

SUDBURY, Ont. — The federal government is investing $3.5-million in two cleantech projects for Canada’s mining industry involving and electric drive system and heat exchanger technology.

FVT Research, a BC-based manufacturer with operations in Sudbury, Ont. that makes battery-electric drive systems is getting $2 million. The funding will go toward the design, development and testing of a 14-ton battery-electric vehicle for underground mining activities. This project will convert one of the largest pieces of underground mining equipment from diesel to battery power.

Mining Innovation, Rehabilitation and Applied Research Corp., a Sudbury-based non-profit, is getting $1.5 million to develop a natural heat exchange engineering technology. This method uses fractured rocks to improve air delivery in deep, underground mines.

Both projects are funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Growth Program, which invests in clean technology research and development projects in Canada’s energy, mining and forest sectors.