25 Ballard fuel-cell modules destined for Solaris buses in Germany

VANCOUVER — Ballard Power Systems has received a purchase order from Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. for 25 of the new 70 kilowatt heavy-duty FCmove-HD fuel cell modules.

Solartis is a European bus and trolleybus manufacturer based in Bolechowo, Poland.

Ballard, a manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells based in Vancouver, said the modules will power 15 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses planned for deployment in Cologne, and 10 Urbino 12 hydrogen buses planned for deployment in Wuppertal, Germany, all part of the Joint Initiative For Hydrogen Vehicles Across Europe (JIVE 2) funding program.

The Solaris Urbino 12 travels 350 kilometres on a single hydrogen refuelling. The bus incorporates an axle with two electric motors and is equipped with a climate control system using heat generated by the fuel cell module. Shipments of modules to Solaris will begin in 2020 and extend into 2021 to match the timing for the bus builds and deployments.

No financial details were released.